Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

