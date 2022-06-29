Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Downgraded to Sell at SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLFF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.78.

OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

