Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

CHP.UN opened at C$13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.28 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.85.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

