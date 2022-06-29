Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$39.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$26.11 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.65 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

