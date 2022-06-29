Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$39.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$26.11 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$24.65 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.