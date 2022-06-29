Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$14.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 123.87. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.15. The company has a current ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.65.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.