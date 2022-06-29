Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $48.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,843,809 shares in the company, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $416.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.97. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

