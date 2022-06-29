Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.62.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

