LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.