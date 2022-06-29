Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $49.00

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,362.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,592,335 and have sold 6,367 shares valued at $140,729. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,102 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

