Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $49.00

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,362.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,592,335 and have sold 6,367 shares valued at $140,729. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ RAPT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.00.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
