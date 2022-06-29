LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 297 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305.60 ($3.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 243.80 ($2.99) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($144,767.51). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28).

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.