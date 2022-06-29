Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Critical Review

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Detwiler Fenton Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.87 $54.11 million $2.22 2.91 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk and Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.10% 3.01% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.47%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

