Financial Review: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 21.35 $154.78 million $0.69 55.04 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Doximity and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than AppYea.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.52% 17.19% 15.27% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats AppYea on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc. operates as a digital health company that designs, patents, and produces sensor monitoring and software solutions for snoring and sleep apnea. It develops SleepX App, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect snoring events in real time; DreamIT, a night wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX APP for treating snoring; SleepX PRO, a smartphone application that uses unique algorithms to monitor breathing and detect incidents of sleep apnea in real time; and DreamIT PRO, a wristband with various sensors and interfaces with the SleepX PRO app for the treatment of sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

