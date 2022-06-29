Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Head to Head Comparison

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hannover Rück and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 1 3 3 0 2.29 MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hannover Rück currently has a consensus price target of $177.56, suggesting a potential upside of 146.82%. MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 85.81%. Given Hannover Rück’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück 4.39% 9.75% 1.44% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Volatility & Risk

Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannover Rück and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.56 $1.46 billion $5.74 12.53 MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.95 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -26.34

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannover Rück beats MediaAlpha on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities. It also provides risk solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business, as well as credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products. In addition, the company offers group and individual credit life, enhanced annuities, group life and health, and Takaful reinsurance products; and risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, mortality, and morbidity. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.