Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 119,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

