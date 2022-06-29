Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woolworths Group in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.