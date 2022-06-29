NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $23.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NTST opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $923.46 million, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $792,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

