Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 134,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

