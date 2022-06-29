Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.27.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $143.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.64.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.