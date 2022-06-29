NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.