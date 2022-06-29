Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ LTBR opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
