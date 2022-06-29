Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Lightbridge has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lightbridge by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.