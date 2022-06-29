South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SJI stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $50,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $18,899,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

