Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MHK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.46.

NYSE:MHK opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $114.96 and a one year high of $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

