Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

