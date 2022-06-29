Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Severn Trent stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7229 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

