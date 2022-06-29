Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.20. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 87,184 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

