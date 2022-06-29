Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSKY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

