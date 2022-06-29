PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PetroTal stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. PetroTal has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

