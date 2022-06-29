Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in June

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 910.0 days.

Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. Tsuruha has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

Tsuruha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.