Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortress Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 126.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 446,277 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 134,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

