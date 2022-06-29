First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in June

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 999,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 958,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 613,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 728,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after buying an additional 605,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

