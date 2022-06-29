Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.49 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 13,237,003 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.10 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.49.

In other news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($276,039.75).

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

