Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $670.98

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $670.98 and traded as low as $624.92. Atrion shares last traded at $624.92, with a volume of 3,744 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $634.11 and its 200-day moving average is $670.98.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atrion by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Atrion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

