Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $129.11

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.11 and traded as high as $130.59. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $127.42, with a volume of 7,518,732 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,305,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,722 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,815,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,656,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,954,000 after acquiring an additional 721,207 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,045,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,258,000 after purchasing an additional 570,764 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

