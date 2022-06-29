Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.30. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 36,810 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $27.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

