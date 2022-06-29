Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.49

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.49 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.77), with a volume of 19,807 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.49.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

