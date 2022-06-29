Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.49

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Ilika plc (LON:IKAGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.49 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.71). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 63.10 ($0.77), with a volume of 19,807 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.49.

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.