Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Premier has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

