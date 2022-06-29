NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.95.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

