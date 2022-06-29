Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $158.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

