Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SMED stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.01.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

