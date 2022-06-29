LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,344,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.