RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,218 shares of company stock valued at $225,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after buying an additional 831,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RealReal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 94,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RealReal by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 206,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

