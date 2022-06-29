WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

WHF opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $298.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company and non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

