Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.