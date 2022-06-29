Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $128.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $149.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,424,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.