Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s previous close.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

NYSE:AYI opened at $154.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

