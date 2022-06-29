Financial Contrast: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Continental Resources alerts:

This table compares Continental Resources and Epsilon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $5.72 billion 4.30 $1.66 billion $5.49 12.33 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 3.54 $11.63 million $0.61 10.34

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Continental Resources pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epsilon Energy pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Continental Resources and Epsilon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 8 6 0 2.25 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus price target of $69.35, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 31.63% 31.43% 13.87% Epsilon Energy 30.93% 19.31% 15.00%

Summary

Continental Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2021, its proved reserves were 1,645 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 908 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 110,969 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves, 819,726 barrels of NGL, and 305,052 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.