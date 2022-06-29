Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €20.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

