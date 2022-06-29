Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given New €20.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.
Shares of GRFS stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.89.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
