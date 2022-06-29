Critical Comparison: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) vs. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,403.90% -115.40% -98.11% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -768.27% -93.21% -59.50%

56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1,549.35%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 508.11%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 4.41 -$40.25 million ($2.75) -0.40 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $12.14 million 21.07 -$33.92 million ($2.50) -2.37

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

