Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.70.

KRTX opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $2,640,875. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

