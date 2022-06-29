Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
INSE stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
