Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INSE stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.46. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

